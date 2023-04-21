Provide worshippers at Gyanvapi mosque tubs with water required for wuzu: SC

April 21, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on April 21 directed the Varanasi authorities to provide worshippers at the Gyanvapi mosque “sufficient number of tubs” to store water required for wuzu or ritual ablutions before namaaz or prayer.

“In order to facilitate the performance of wuzu, the District Magistrate shall ensure that sufficient number of tubs with facilities for water are made available in proximity so as not to inconvenience the devotees who come for performing namaaz,” a Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud recorded a submission by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Uttar Pradesh.

A portion of the premises housing the mosque was sealed off after reports of the finding of a ‘ shivling’ last year. The no-entry zone included the wuzu khana and adjacent washrooms. However, the Supreme Court had, last year, directed the local authorities to ensure that the Muslims were not hindered in their observance of namaaz. The mosque’s caretakers, Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi, had approached the apex court during the Ramzan month for facilities to observe wuzu.

However, the Varanasi authorities had countered that entry to the washrooms would be through the prohibited zone, and any leeway given to Muslims would create “problems” of law and order. On April 17, the court had asked the caretakers and the district administration to meet the next day and arrive at a “congenial” arrangement.

Mobile toilets

On Friday, Mr. Mehta, for Uttar Pradesh, said the masjid committee was offered mobile toilets during the meeting.

“We had provided mobile toilets 70 m away from the place. They are insisting within the premises, which is likely to create problems,” Mr. Mehta reported to the court

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi said the particular area was used for wuzu for years. “Why can’t I do wuzu within my own premises…” Mr. Ahmadi said. But Mr. Mehta intervened to clarify that he was not talking about wuzu, but about toilets.

“At the place where wuzu is permitted now, we will provide six tubs with water,” he clarified.

Finally, the court intervened and recorded the Solicitor General’s assurance on behalf of the Varanasi District Magistrate to provide tubs of the water.

“Big tubs, and not drums,” the court stressed.