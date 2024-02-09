Provide same benefits of regular soldiers to Agniveers killed in line of duty: House panel

February 09, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Considering the plight of family members and Next of Kin (NoK) of Agniveers killed in the line of duty, their family members should receive the same benefits that are provided to the kinfolk of a regular soldier, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on defence recommenced.

This was conveyed in the report of the House panel headed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jual Oram titled “A review of functioning of zila sainik boards in the country” tabled in the Parliament on Thursday. The Committee also noted that there is no assured employment or skill development programme exclusively designed for Agniveer, except for some percentage of reservation of jobs in Central Armed Police Forces.

“The Committee are happy to note that in consonance of their considered views during the examination of the subject, the Ministry have started monitoring of the quota in filling government vacancies. The Committee also desire that rather than simply monitoring the vacancies, Agniveers, who are destined to go out of the service after a certain years of service, should be informed personally about the vacancies and ensure that they fill up the forms to appear for the required physical and written tests so that no vacancy remain unfilled,” the report stated.

Agniveers are not entitled to pension and emoluments on completion of four years of service but a lump sum package. As per the terms of engagement of Agniveers, in case of demise as a battle casualty, the emoluments that the NoK receive include ₹48 Lakh non-contributory insurance, ex-gratia of ₹44 Lakh, and Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with equal matching contribution by the government and interest there on. In addition, the NoK will also receive pay for the balance tenure from date of death, till completion of four years (more than ₹13 Lakh); as per balance residual tenure, contribution of ₹8 Lakh from Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund.

On June 14, 2022, the government announced the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers into the armed forces for four years doing away with the earlier process and the age bracket for new recruits was fixed at 17 ½ to 21 years of age. In the first intake, the Army inducted 40,000 Agniveers in two batches the first batch by first half of December and remaining in the second batch inducted by first half of February 2023. Following training in the Regimental centres, the first batch have joined Service in the last few months.

Agniveers on completion of four years will get an opportunity to join regular cadre and up to 25% would be selected through another recruitment process. All recruitment in the forces for soldiers, sailors, and airmen will now be through Agnipath scheme.

The Committee also looked at the lack of uniformity in the States and Union Territories regarding ex-gratia monetary benefits and compensation to those killed in the line of duty which has also been raised in earlier reports. During oral evidence of the Ministry, the issue was again raised, and it was mentioned that Defence Minister has written to States about the enhancement of ex-gratia benefits, the report stated.

Another issue that was raised during oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry was the matter of reimbursement of medical expenses to veterans and hospitals. The Committee were apprised that due to pending bills with the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, the hospitals refuse to entertain ex-servicemen and their family members, the report stated. “The Committee views this very seriously and desires that all the pending bills of hospitals should be cleared at the earliest and that the Ministry should make a robust system so that it can monitor the delay and blacklist the hospitals denying treatment to veterans and their family members,” the report read.

