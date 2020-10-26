National

Provide healing touch to protesting Punjab farmers, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

Farmers raise slogans during a protest over new farm laws, at Devi Dass Pura village in Amritsar, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy being burnt on Dusshera in Punjab is a “dangerous precedent” and asked Mr. Modi to provide a “healing touch” to the farmers who are protesting over the Centre’s new farm laws.

Reacting to a news report that carried a photograph of Mr. Modi’s effigy being burnt along with top corporates, Mr. Gandhi said the Prime Minister should reach out to the farmers immediately.

“This happened all over Punjab yesterday. It’s sad that Punjab is feeling such anger towards PM. This is a very dangerous precedent and is bad for our country. PM should reach out, listen and give a healing touch quickly,” he said on Twitter.

Since mid-September when Parliament enacted three new laws in the agricultural sector, farmers in Punjab have been protesting to press for a roll back.

Mr. Gandhi too led a tractor rally in Punjab and Haryana earlier this month to protest against the new laws. Last week, the Congress government in Punjab passed legislation in the Assembly to “undo” the Central laws.

Arguing against the laws, the Congress claimed that the new farms legislation would weaken the position of the farmers and would not guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

The BJP, however, accused the Congress of misleading the farmers and asserted that while they would continue to get the MSP, the new laws now allow them to sell their produce anywhere in the country by easing the curbs and restrictions under the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees regime.

