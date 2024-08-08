ADVERTISEMENT

Protests over Phogat disqualification in RS, anguished Dhankhar leaves House for a while

Published - August 08, 2024 01:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Rajya Sabha Chairman leaves House after uproar by Opposition over disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from Paris Olympics

PTI

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 8, 2024. Videograb: Sansad TV via PTI

An anguished Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar left the House for some time during the morning session on Thursday (August 8, 2024), following an uproar and walkout by Opposition party members, who were not allowed to raise the issue related to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament Budget session, August 8, 2024 updates

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to raise the Phogat disqualification issue and wanted to know “who is behind” it.

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling day after Olympic disqualification

However, Mr. Dhankhar did not allow Mr. Kharge to raise the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, Derek O’Brien of TMC, stood up to raise some issues but was not allowed by the Chair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To this Mr. Dhankar cautioned the TMC member, saying “You are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is ugliest in the House. I condemn your actions. Next time I will show you the door”.

As uproar increased in the House, Opposition parties staged a walkout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhankhar expressed his anguish on the conduct of Opposition members and left the House for a while.

“For sometime I am not finding myself in a position to sit here...,” Mr. Dhankar said, adding he was leaving the House “with a heavy heart”.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the Zero Hour proceedings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US