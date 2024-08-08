GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protests over Phogat disqualification in RS, anguished Dhankhar leaves House for a while

Rajya Sabha Chairman leaves House after uproar by Opposition over disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from Paris Olympics

Published - August 08, 2024 01:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 8, 2024. Videograb: Sansad TV via PTI

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 8, 2024. Videograb: Sansad TV via PTI

An anguished Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar left the House for some time during the morning session on Thursday (August 8, 2024), following an uproar and walkout by Opposition party members, who were not allowed to raise the issue related to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Olympics.

Parliament Budget session, August 8, 2024 updates

Soon after the listed papers were tabled in the House, Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to raise the Phogat disqualification issue and wanted to know “who is behind” it.

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling day after Olympic disqualification

However, Mr. Dhankhar did not allow Mr. Kharge to raise the issue.

In the meantime, Derek O’Brien of TMC, stood up to raise some issues but was not allowed by the Chair.

To this Mr. Dhankar cautioned the TMC member, saying “You are shouting at the Chair. Your conduct is ugliest in the House. I condemn your actions. Next time I will show you the door”.

As uproar increased in the House, Opposition parties staged a walkout.

Mr. Dhankhar expressed his anguish on the conduct of Opposition members and left the House for a while.

“For sometime I am not finding myself in a position to sit here...,” Mr. Dhankar said, adding he was leaving the House “with a heavy heart”.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the Zero Hour proceedings.

Related Topics

parliament / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.