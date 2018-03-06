Protests over bank scam, Andhra package derail Parliament

The first day of the second half of the Budget session of Parliament was washed out on Monday as Opposition parties in both Houses protested over a range of issues, from the Punjab National Bank scam to the demand for a special package for Andhra Pradesh.

Relentless sloganeering on the ₹12,800-crore PNB scam and the issue of a special package for Andhra Pradesh forced adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after protests by the Congress over the ₹12,700-crore PNB scam, and demands by NDA-ally TDP for a special package for Andhra Pradesh.

Just after the obituary references to former members Rudolph Rodrigues, Kamla Prasad Singh, Khagen Das and Kumari Farida Topno, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon because of noisy sloganeering.

PM’s answer demanded

As soon as the House reassembled, Congress members trooped into the Well with placards, demanding a reply from the Prime Minister on alleged PNB scam kingpin Nirav Modi’s whereabouts. All-India Trinamool Congress members also protested on the PNB scam issue.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members meanwhile demanded a special package for Andhra Pradesh while those from the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) sought and increase in reservations in Telangana.

Amid the sloganeering, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted the resignation of Neiphiu Rio from the Lok Sabha following the Nagaland Assembly election results. Three-time chief minister of Nagaland, Mr. Rio won unopposed in the recent assembly election in the state and is likely to become the chief minister again.

Protests were echoed in the Rajya Sabha also which was adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over the PNB scam and NDA-ally TDP’s demands for a special package.

RS discussion derailed

Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien said he was permitting a short duration discussion on frauds in public sector banks, after which the other issues could be taken one by one.

However, members relentlessly shouted slogans and displayed placards like "Constitute Cauvery Management Board Immediately", "Keep your promises" and "Implement special category status Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act..."

Stating that this was “indiscipline”, Mr. Kurien asked Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad whether the Opposition would allow a discussion, to which the Congress leader said if other parties were ready, the Congress had no objection.

Mr. Azad further said the government and the Prime Minister had “failed” and banks were without money while the likes of Mr. Nirav Modi were absconding. Mr. Kurien then adjourned the House for the day.