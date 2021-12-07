Protests: Centre, farmers seek adjournment of hearing on ‘blocking highways’ in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI

07 December 2021

Both sides cite ‘changed circumstances’ for the submission

Citing “changed circumstances”, the Centre and the farmers’ side came together in the Supreme Court on Tuesday to postpone the hearing of a plea to remove farmers “blocking” the highways to the National Capital.

“On the lighter side, it is good to see Solicitor General Tushar Mehta [for the Centre] and advocate Prashant Bhushan [for farmers] on the same side,” Justice S.K. Kaul said granting the adjournment.

Though both sides did not elaborate, the “changed circumstances” may be the repeal of the three controversial farm laws by Parliament.

The court deferred the hearing to January.

The hearing on Wednesday was in stark contrast to earlier ones which had seen verbal clashes between the opposing sides.

In the previous hearing, the farmers’ side had blamed the State for deliberately blocking the roads to turn public sentiments against them. They had urged for permission to enter Ram Lila Maidan and Jantar Mantar in the heart of the Capital to continue their protests against the laws.

Mr. Mehta had reminded the court about the Red Fort violence in January which had left several hundreds injured and others killed.

The court had reiterated its position that the right to protest should not hamper the right to movement of the public.

The farmers had argued that the right to protest was a fundamental right and the roads were blocked by the police.