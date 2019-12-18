Protests can lead to an anti-BJP front, says Pawar

The protest by political parties, coupled with demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by citizens and students across the country has the potential for a national front against the BJP, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in Nagpur on Wednesday.

“All political parties have met the President against the Act. Some States have already clarified they will not implement the Act. The meeting with the President was an indication that the process of all political parties coming together has begun. Though there have not been any talks between the parties, everything points towards this,” said Mr. Pawar in an interaction with mediapersons.

“The Centre did not expect the protests that erupted across the country. There have been protests not only in the States which would be impacted but also in regions which may be largely unaffected. In addition, the support is coming from all communities. This shows that the movement has the potential to build into an anti-BJP movement,” he said.

“The BJP may have won the Parliamentary election but every State election has put up a strong opposition, while some have ensured that BJP loses. It is the question of equivalent opposition and every State is throwing up one,” he said.

Asked whether he has held talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, or others, Mr. Pawar said no such talks have taken place yet. Referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement comparing the police action in Jamia Milia Islamia with the Jalianwala Bagh incident, Mr. Pawar said this indicates that the anti-BJP front is getting stronger.