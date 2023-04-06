ADVERTISEMENT

Protests at 10,000 points against diluting MGNREGA, NFSA

April 06, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The All India Agricultural Workers Union also decided oppose the move to link MGNREGA job cards with Aadhaar number

The Hindu Bureau

Activists, farmers and labourers during the Mazdoor-Kisan Sangharsh Rally called by CITU, AIKS and AIAWU, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on April 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) has decided to hold nationwide protests at 10,000 centres demanding proper implementation of the  Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the National Food Security Act (NFSA). A working committee meeting of the AIAWU, held here on Thursday, also decided oppose the move to link MGNREGA job cards with Aadhaar number, saying that it was leading to exclusion of poor people from accessing jobs.

AIAWU leaders A. Vijayaraghavan and B. Venkat told reporters after the meeting that rural unemployment was at its highest rate now and the Centre should immediately intervene to increase the purchasing capacity of the rural poor. “But instead of doing this, the Centre is backtracking from providing subsidised food articles,” Mr. Vijayaraghavan said. He alleged that the Centre was not interested in continuing with the MGNREGA. “The scheme is in a crisis,” he said.

Mr. Venkat said the move to link MGNREGA job cards with Aadhaar was dangerous. “It is to exclude thousands of people from getting works under MGNREGA,” he said. He added that protests would be held in 10,000 points against the policies of the Centre. They said joint programmes with farmers’ and workers’ organisations would also be held on such issues.

