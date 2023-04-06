HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protests at 10,000 points against diluting MGNREGA, NFSA

The All India Agricultural Workers Union also decided oppose the move to link MGNREGA job cards with Aadhaar number

April 06, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Activists, farmers and labourers during the Mazdoor-Kisan Sangharsh Rally called by CITU, AIKS and AIAWU, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on April 5, 2023.

Activists, farmers and labourers during the Mazdoor-Kisan Sangharsh Rally called by CITU, AIKS and AIAWU, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on April 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) has decided to hold nationwide protests at 10,000 centres demanding proper implementation of the  Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the National Food Security Act (NFSA). A working committee meeting of the AIAWU, held here on Thursday, also decided oppose the move to link MGNREGA job cards with Aadhaar number, saying that it was leading to exclusion of poor people from accessing jobs.

AIAWU leaders A. Vijayaraghavan and B. Venkat told reporters after the meeting that rural unemployment was at its highest rate now and the Centre should immediately intervene to increase the purchasing capacity of the rural poor. “But instead of doing this, the Centre is backtracking from providing subsidised food articles,” Mr. Vijayaraghavan said. He alleged that the Centre was not interested in continuing with the MGNREGA. “The scheme is in a crisis,” he said.

Mr. Venkat said the move to link MGNREGA job cards with Aadhaar was dangerous. “It is to exclude thousands of people from getting works under MGNREGA,” he said. He added that protests would be held in 10,000 points against the policies of the Centre. They said joint programmes with farmers’ and workers’ organisations would also be held on such issues.

Related stories

Related Topics

unemployment / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.