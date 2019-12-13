Protests against Citizenship law

National

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (CAB) was approved by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this week, and became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to it on Thursday night. The Act paves the way for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have migrated after facing religious persecution in their respective country.

Students in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University protest against CAB on December 13, 2019 in New Delhi. Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Vehicles were set ablaze by demonstrators during a protest, after parliament passed a Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Guwahati, December 13, 2019. Photo: REUTERS
Security personnel patrol G.S. Road on the second day of curfew imposed by authorities, following anti-citizenship amendement bill (CAB) protests, in Guwahati, Dec. 13, 2019. Photo: PTI
Scores of youth of the Students Islamic Organisation take to the streets to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act. They raised slogans against NRC, CAB, BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah and they demanded justice. Photo: K.V.S. Giri
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath ( TNTJ ) shout slogans as they are detained during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in Madurai city on December 13, 2019. Photo: S. James
Assam Congress workers during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Dec. 13, 2019. Photo: PTI
Muslims take part in a protest rally against CAB and NRC in Kolkata, Dec. 13, 2019. Photo: PTI
Activists protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), in Amritsar, Dec. 13, 2019. Photo: PTI
Protestors from the Muslim community burn tyres during a demonstration against CAB and NRC in Howrah district of West Bengal, Dec. 13, 2019. Photo: PTI

