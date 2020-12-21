Protesting farmers Facebook page taken down

Yogendra Yadav says govt. scared of farmers, shares screenshot of message

Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav has alleged that the Facebook account ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha page’ belonging to the farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws was blocked on Sunday during a live broadcast.

Mr. Yadav said the incident reflects that the government is sacred of the ongoing farmers agitation.

“In midst of a Facebook Live I was doing from Kisan Ekta Morcha's page, we get a notification that the FB page has been unpublished. There must be something about farmers that this government is particularly scared of and something about this government that Facebook is particularly scared of,” tweeted Mr. Yadav.

In his tweet, Mr. Yadav tagged a screenshot of the message displayed on the Kisan Ekta Morcha page, which stated that “Your page has been unpublished. This is because Kisan Ekta Morcha goes against Community standards on spam. We have these standards to prevent things such as false advertising, fraud and security breaches.”