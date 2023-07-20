ADVERTISEMENT

Protesting against the Delhi Services Bill, Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha business advisory committee meet

July 20, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh said the government refused to hear dissenting views

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition MPs, Sanjay Singh, Derek O’Brien, Tiruchi Siva, Jairam Ramesh and others arrive to address the media regarding the Delhi Ordinance Bill, in New Delhi, on July 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Opposing a proposed Bill that seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, Opposition parties staged a walkout from a meeting of the business advisory committee of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The government said it would allot two hours to discussion on the Bill. At this point, AAP Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh vehemently opposed the introduction of the Bill, pointing out that the matter is already in front of a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court. The Opposition also insisted that their “dissent” be put on record.

Speaking to reporters after the walkout, Mr. Singh said, “Today, at the business advisory committee meeting, it was the very first Bill they presented. All of us unanimously opposed it but the government and the Chairperson refused to hear us. Whenever the Bill is tabled, we will strongly oppose it,” Mr. Singh said.

