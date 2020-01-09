Protesters will throw CAA in BJP govt’s face if it doesn’t back down: ex-IAS officer

Protesters would throw the CAA, NPR and the proposed nationwide NRC in the face of the BJP government at the Centre, which will have to take it without any dignity, if it didn’t back down, said former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil.

Mr. Senthil called upon the government to see the protests across the country as the “real India”. He said, “You refer to mera desh [my country] in so many of your speeches; well this is it. Understand the sentiments of people, and save yourself some modesty before it’s too late.”

Mr. Senthil, who quit as the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner in September, as the “building blocks of democracy” were being “compromised”, hailed students’ leadership in protests, which inspired him to join a dharna at the Iqbal Maidan in Bhopal on Thursday.

“This country is not like [former] Italy or Germany where governments could control everybody with their fascist frameworks. This country will stand and fight in a democratic way,” he said.

The agitations were reminiscent of the Freedom struggle, he said. Wherever he went, people “held the Constitution, stood under the Tricolour and shouted Jai Bhim.”

Remarkably, he said, those in the government would remember the protests for the lifetime, as they had planned to carry forward anti-people policies in the second term, and couldn't fathom any opposition.

“Yet it has no clue what is happening, nor can it control protests. Since 2014, their trajectory has been completely anti-people. They have not done even a single thing that would take the country to a different level. Their formula is division and take votes,” he alleged.

As for a Hindu rashtra, he said that not 10, 100 but “it’ll not be possible even in a thousand years... In the Jawaharlal Nehru University, you unleashed your gundas against students. The more you oppress, the more resistance there will be.”

Asking people to protest peacefully and in an intelligent way, he said hitting the streets was a democratic right without a question of its legality. “Civil disobedience is the way we chased the British away,” he said.

Mr. Senthil exhorted civil servants to stick to constitutional tenets. “It’s a very easy psychological concept of the authority directing and subordinates conforming. There will be a point when the civil society and civil servants will put their foot down,” he said.