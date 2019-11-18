Protest, pollution and bonhomie: Glimpses from first day of winter session of Parliament

1/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on November 18, 2019. Mr. Modi also addressed the Rajya Sabha, which held its 250th session. Photo: PTI

Union Environmental Minister Prakash Javadekar arrives in an electric vehicle. Photo: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress Legislature Party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other leaders are seen in the Lok Sabha. Congress raised the issue of arrest of Kashmiri politicians and the proposed privatisation of PSU firms in the House. Photo: PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shakes hands with BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. Photo: PTI

On the first day of the winter session, the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University marched towards Parliament to protest against the hostel fee hike. The protest resulted in violent clashes between the police and the students. Photo: PTI

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari arrives on a bicycle to highlight alarming levels of pollution in New Delhi. Photo: AP

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi displays a placard to protest against government’s inaction on growing pollution. Photo: PTI

PDP MPs from Jammu and Kashmir, Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Nazir Ahmad Laway, display placards to protest restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: PTI

Shiv Sena MPs protest near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, demanding the government to declare unseasonal rains in Maharashtra as natural calamity. The party broke up with the BJP-led NDA and chose to sit with the opposition. Photo: Kamal Narang