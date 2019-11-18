National

Protest, pollution and bonhomie: Glimpses from first day of winter session of Parliament

1/10

Here is a collection of images from the first day of the winter session of Parliament, which began on November 18 and will end on December 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on November 18, 2019. Mr. Modi also addressed the Rajya Sabha, which held its 250th session.

Changing script: A devotee at Valmiki Ramayan Bhawan sits with thousands of notebooks filled with the word ‘Ram’ in many languages, sent by devotees to be buried under the temple when it is constructed.

Sacred games | Supreme Court verdict breathes fresh life into Ayodhya

Under the arc lights: The newly added spotlights add lustre to the Five Chariots sculptures at the world heritage site of Mamallapuram, some 60 km of Chennai. The informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in the town has lend a new aura to the site with more visitors pouring in from far and wide.

A Xi change | Mamallapuram gets a second wind

Devotees offer 'Arghya' to the rising sun at Dussehra Ghat near Taj Mahal during Chhath Puja celebrations, in Agra.

Chhath Puja celebrations

Star of the show: Arjuna, the lead elephant of the Mysuru Dasara procession, carrying the 750-kg howdah for a distance of 5 km during the festival that concluded early in October. Arjun turns 60 in 2020, and his seven-year stint as the lead elephant may be coming to an end.

Legendary elephant of Mysuru Dasara festival: Arjuna’s last penance

Dished down The wazas are hereditary chefs with a mastery of orally handed-down recipes to prepare elaborate feasts, which can have up to 36 dishes.

What’s a wedding without wazawan in Kashmir

