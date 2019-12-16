National

Protest outside IIM-A in support of Jamia students; 50 held

Delhi University students are with Jamia's students in the Solidarity at Arts Faculty Delhi University North Campus, in New Delhi on December 16, 2019. Left students hold a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and the brutal lathi charge on Jamia Millia Islamia university students on yesterday.

Delhi University students are with Jamia's students in the Solidarity at Arts Faculty Delhi University North Campus, in New Delhi on December 16, 2019. Left students hold a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and the brutal lathi charge on Jamia Millia Islamia university students on yesterday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

more-in

Activists along with several faculty members, students of IIM-A, CEPT University and other prominent institutions were taken into custody

Around 50 persons who gathered outside the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) complex here on Monday afternoon to protest against police action on Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students a day earlier in Delhi were detained, an official said.

Activists, including Shamshad Pathan of Alp-Sankhyak Adhikar Manch, along with several faculty members, students of IIM-A, CEPT University and other prominent institutions were taken into custody for agitating on the footpath outside IIM-A.

Noted activist and classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai also took part in the demonstration, but she was not among those detained.

The official said the protesters, mainly from outfits like Alpsankhyak Adhikar Manch and ANHAD, besides other NGOs and civic rights groups, did not have permission to assemble at the place, adding that they would be released soon.

“We have detained 50 protesters for not taking permission to assemble at the place, which is near a road. They were causing a traffic jam. They will be released soon,” Inspector H.M. Vyas of Gujarat University police station said.

Activist Dev Desai said besides activists, several faculty members, students of IIM-A, CEPT University and other prominent institutions were detained for holding protests on the footpath outside IIM-A.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
universities and colleges
university
civil unrest
Gujarat
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 6:20:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/protest-outside-iim-a-in-support-of-jamia-students-50-held/article30321091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY