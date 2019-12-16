Protest outside IIM-A in support of Jamia students; 50 held

Around 50 persons who gathered outside the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) complex here on Monday afternoon to protest against police action on Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students a day earlier in Delhi were detained, an official said.

Activists, including Shamshad Pathan of Alp-Sankhyak Adhikar Manch, along with several faculty members, students of IIM-A, CEPT University and other prominent institutions were taken into custody for agitating on the footpath outside IIM-A.

Noted activist and classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai also took part in the demonstration, but she was not among those detained.

The official said the protesters, mainly from outfits like Alpsankhyak Adhikar Manch and ANHAD, besides other NGOs and civic rights groups, did not have permission to assemble at the place, adding that they would be released soon.

“We have detained 50 protesters for not taking permission to assemble at the place, which is near a road. They were causing a traffic jam. They will be released soon,” Inspector H.M. Vyas of Gujarat University police station said.

Activist Dev Desai said besides activists, several faculty members, students of IIM-A, CEPT University and other prominent institutions were detained for holding protests on the footpath outside IIM-A.