Protest in Berhampur against JNU attack

A joint demonstration condemning the attack on students including the students’ union president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was organised by various organisations in front of the Khallikote Autonomous College in Berhampur on Tuesday.

Leaders and activists of various student and youth organisations like the AISF, the SFI, the NSUI and the DYFI demanded judicial enquiry into the attack and strict action against the culprits. CPI (M) leader Basant Nanda, State secretary of the AIYF Pradeep Sethi and others participated.

Yudhisthir Behera (CITU), bank employees’ union leader Ashok Das and some senior lawyers like Basant Panda also reached the spot to express solidarity. They alleged that the BJP-led Central government was trying to destroy the major centre of learning in the country.