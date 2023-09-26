Mobile Internet, schools shut in Imphal over protests

September 26, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Scores of students were injured in Imphal as police fired tear gas shells to disperse a crowd that had gathered to protest the killing of two Meitei students who went missing in July. The photos of the bodies of the two friends surfaced on social media a day ago. Manipur government said the two students were “murdered.”

Manipur Police said protestors were dispersed with minimum force. “There were protests and rallies by students in connection with the viral photos of dead bodies of two missing students. Security forces used minimum forces to disperse the congregation and fired some tear gas shells in which some people got injured,” police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Force (RAF), the anti-riot central police force issued a rebuttal regarding a video clip on social media. “A video is being circulated on Whatsapp groups/ Twitter showing that RAF personnel while dealing with violent mob are passing casteist remarks. The voice in the alleged video clip is not of RAF personnel. It appears that video maker has intentionally recorded casteist remarks in his own voice to tarnish the image of RAF troops.

The alleged video has been made to defame and discourage the RAF force personnel who are performing their duty with high level of dedication and sincerity. The RAF personnel remained deployed in different parts of Imphal city for law-and-order duty throughout the day and even during night hours. RAF personnel work on the principle of use of minimum force and graded response to the situation,” RAF said.

State Government ordered the closure of all schools in Manipur in September 27 and 28 in wake of the “prevailing law and order situation.” Mobile Internet services were suspended again for five days shortly after being restored on September 23, as many as 143-days since the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and Meitei people erupted on May 3.

On September 26, State police and central security forces conducted raids to trace the bodies of the two at Joujangtek in Bishnupur district, their last known location.

According to an August 2 report by Imphal police on “progress of investigation,” the two friends were last seen clicking selfies and photographs near a stone quarry at Laikha on July 6.

The report said that some Kuki village volunteers of Joupi village advised them to return home but the 20-year-old man went to a Kuki bunker looking for a banned substance. “In no less time, some armed Kuki militants in a four wheeler jeep/gypsy arrived and took them to an unknown place,” the report said.

Police said in its report that no eye-witnesses could be found during the investigation and they could not easily visit the suspected place of occurrence of crime “as the areas are mostly dominated by the Kuki militants.” The report, based on information provided by “sources” and examination of an unnamed police official, added that the State Investigating Agency was “handicapped in carrying out the investigation” as the case involved “armed Kuki Militants ”adding that the probe should be handled by highly trained and resourceful investigating agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which can “access all areas of the country to book and prosecute offenders by appropriate law of the land.” The case was handed over to CBI the same month. Police has handed over the call detail records and other evidence collected so far to the CBI.

According to the report, part of an application filed by a Meitei group in Supreme Court, the 17-year-old girl’s father had initially registered a case of abduction and the 20-year-old deceased was named as a suspect. The case was filed after the girl did not return home from tuition classes.

However, the police report said that the two are “suspected to have been kidnapped and murdered by the Kuki militants on the basis of ethnic cleansing.”

The photos of the bodies of the two Meitei students surfaced on social media on Monday, a couple of days after mobile Internet services were restored in the State. In one of the photos, the two friends are seen sitting next to each other, with armed men in the background. In another photo, their bodies are seen lying near a rock.

On Tuesday, 24 legislators from Manipur submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah’s office in Delhi that the CBI may be directed to take expeditious action so that the guilty are brought to book and justice is served at the earliest as was done in the May 4 incident. Two tribal women were gangraped and paraded naked in Thoubal on May 4, the video of which went viral on July 19.

CBI Director Praveen Sood arrive in Imphal on Wednesday to monitor the investigation, a government official said. Home Minister Amit Shah had promised swift action in the case during a phone conversation with Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that to further expedite the crucial investigation, the CBI Director, along with a specialized team, will be arriving in Imphal in a special flight. “Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Mr. Singh posted on X.