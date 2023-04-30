ADVERTISEMENT

Protest at Jantar Mantar driven by politicians, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

April 30, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Gonda

The country's top wrestlers, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Mr. Singh for alleged sexual harassment

PTI

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks to the media regarding the sexual allegations on him, in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that the protest by wrestlers is being driven by the politicians. | Photo Credit: ANI

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, on April 30 claimed the athletes' protest at Jantar Mantar is being driven by the politicians from day one.

ALSO READ
Wrestlers protest | Delhi Police seek time for ‘inquiry’ before registering FIR against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

A FIR has also been filed against the BJP MP.

Politicians such as Congress party's Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kahsmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Suarbah Bhardwaj have visited the protest site to extend their support to the athletes in the last few days.

“This battle has gone beyond the athletes now as political parties have become part of it. From day one of the protest, I felt that this protest was politically motivated and not the voice of the athletes. They have been influenced by politicians.

“It is clear that these athletes are being used by Congress and other opposition parties. It’s evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation,” Mr. Singh told reporters.

