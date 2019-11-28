Protest against Industrial Relations Code Bill in LS

Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday introduced the Industrial Relations Code Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha amidst protests from the Opposition members.

Terming the bill “anti-labourers,” the Opposition demanded that it be referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on labour.

Mr. Gangwar, however, said there was nothing in the bill which went against the right of labourers. It was part of the government’s initiative to reform labour laws by combining 44 legislations related to labourers into four codes.

Farooq’s detention

National Conference MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone came to the first row of Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha to lodge their protest against the continuous detention of Abdullah.

"Sir, Farooq Abdullah is a senior member of the House. He has been under detention for four months. Please do something,” Mr Masoodi told Speaker Om Birla. However, when the Speaker ignored their protests and continued with the proceedings of the House, the National Conference MPs walked out in protest.

Honey cubes

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha that plans were afoot to start production of honey cubes which can replace sugar sachets as a healthier alternative. Mr. Gandkari, who is also the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), was replying to supplementary questions during the Question Hour.

He said the government was in talks with the State Bank of India to launch “Bharat Craft,” an e-commerce portal to sell products manufactured by small scale or cottage industries.