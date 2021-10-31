Protecting democracy real tribute to Sardar Patel: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Patel by remembering his contribution to the cause of farmers

The Congress on October 31 paid tributes to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying that at a time when all the pillars of democracy are being "weakened", it is important to remember his contribution.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Patel by remembering his contribution to the cause of farmers, saying his struggle "inspires us to stand like a rock in the fight for justice against the oppression of the farmers".

"Today, when all the pillars of our democracy are being weakened, we have to remember the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He was also an important voice among the Congress leaders who built these pillars," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Protecting democracy is the real tribute to Sardar Patel, he said.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "Iron Man" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel raised the voice of farmers' rights and self-respect in the Bardoli Satyagraha.

"His (Patel's) struggle inspires us to stand like a rock in the fight for justice against the oppression of the farmers and for their rights," she said.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "In this fight to keep India united; In this fight to ensure love triumphs over hate; In this fight to protect our farmers, our people, our nation; we remember Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, today & everyday." The Centre observes October 31 as a day to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" or "National Unity Day" to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary.