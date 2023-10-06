Protect Manipur-based rights activist, family: global human rights watchdog

October 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - New Delhi:

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on October 6 urged the authorities to protect the family of Manipur-based human rights activist Babloo Loitongbam whose house was attacked by Meitei Leepun and Arambai Tengol groups in the conflict-hit State a day earlier.

The global human rights watchdog took to X and wrote, “We are alarmed by threats to human rights defender Babloo Loitongbam by Meitei Leepun and Arambai Tengol groups in Manipur for speaking out on inter-communal violence since May. We urge the authorities to protect him, his family and home. And hold perpetrators accountable.”

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Loitongbam said around 20-30 miscreants vandalised his residential office located at Kwakeithel Thiyam Leikai, Imphal West on Thursday. His family, including elderly parents, wife, a teen-aged daughter live in the house along with his brother, his wife and children.

Apart from breaking the car of the human rights activist, the miscreants vandalised the door, windows of his house in which he is still staying. The mob also took away the CCTV and got in scuffle with locals who tried to stop the attack.

Boycott call

On the day of the attack, police said the members of Meitei Leepun issued a “boycott call” against Mr. Loitongbam and former police officer Thounaojam Brinda.

“I have complained regarding the incident with officials but my family has not received any protection so far. There are four children residing at home at present and all are in trauma since yesterday,” Mr. Loitongbam said.

