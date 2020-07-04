Proposed ₹8,250-cr. Chambal Expressway a game changer for M.P., U.P., Rajasthan: Gadkari

New Delhi

04 July 2020 17:51 IST

The 404 km-long expressway provides an alternative route from Kanpur to Kota through Madhya Pradesh, and then joins the Delhi-Mumbai corridor.

Asserting that the proposed ₹8,250-crore Chambal Expressway could be a game changer for the poor and the tribal community living in far-flung areas of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on July 4 urged these States to expedite land acquisition, environment clearances and tax relief for the project.

The project will also provide cross-connectivity with the Golden Quadrilateral’s Delhi-Kolkata corridor, North-South Corridor, East-West Corridor and Delhi-Mumbai -Expressway.

“The upcoming expressway could be a game changer for tribals and poor living in the far-flung areas, specially Chambal region which is considered as one of the most backward areas in the country. While farmers of all three States will be the biggest beneficiaries as they will be able to send their produce to Delhi, Mumbai markets, this expressway will be a boon for primitive tribes like Saharia in Morena, Sheopur and other areas,” the Road Transport and Highways Minister said, reviewing the project.

‘Alternative route’

The proposed expressway will prove to be the newest model of infrastructure development, jointly between the States and the Centre, he said. The 404 km-long expressway provides an alternative route from Kanpur to Kota through Madhya Pradesh, and then joins the Delhi-Mumbai corridor.

Reviewing the project with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mr. Gadkari emphasised expeditious environment clearances, land acquisition and royalty/local tax exemptions to make the project see the light of the day soon.

He underlined that land acquisition should cater to the development of wayside amenities, besides industrial and commercial clusters with potential for having smart cities, mandis, and hunar haats on both sides.

‘Huge employment potential’

The expressway will offer huge employment potential in these districts and adjoining areas, he said.

Stressing the need to bring down the cost, Mr. Gadkari said royalty and tax exemptions on the project material will save more than ₹1,000 crore.

He suggested that Chief Ministers of the States through which the road will pass should chair State-level High Powered Committee meetings to sort all State-specific issues to facilitate faster implementation of the project.

Madhya Pradesh has already exempted royalty on minerals for this project.

Mr. Gadkari also said he has directed NHAI Chairman S.S. Sandhu to prepare the DPR (detailed project report) at the earliest. The project is expected to be completed in about two years after land acquisition.

The States will share the ₹650-crore land acquisition cost.

He also suggested forming a Chambal Development Authority for better coordination and progress of the region.

The Minister said the project can also have logistics parks, on the lines of the multi-modal logistics parks being constructed in Indore, Jabalpur and Jaipur.

Senior officers of the State governments of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry and NHAI participated in the online review meeting.