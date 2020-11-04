Proposals in works to hike retirement age in armed forces, cut down pension

NEW DELHI

04 November 2020 15:20 IST

DMA proposes increasing the age of retirement of Colonels from the existing 54 to 57, for Brigadiers from 56 to 58 and for Major Generals from 58 to 59. The same is applicable to equivalent ranks in other Services

In a significant reform of the armed forces, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, has initiated proposals to increase the retirement age of officers and also cut down the pension of officers opting for Pre Mature Retirement (PMR).

The DMA proposes increasing the age of retirement of Colonels from the existing 54 to 57, for Brigadiers from 56 to 58 and for Major Generals from 58 to 59. The same is applicable to equivalent ranks in other Services.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is proposed that a draft Government sanction Letter (GSL) may be kindly processed for perusal by Secretary DMA by November 10,” says a letter issued by Office of Secretary DMA dated October 29. The age of retirement of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and Other Ranks in Logistics, Technical and Medical branches is also proposed to be increased to 57 years.

Pension review

The DMA noted that a large number of personnel were boarded out due to lesser vacancies and some service restrictions. It said that at the same time, there were several specialists and super specialists who were trained for high skill jobs in the services who left the Services to work in other sectors. “Such loss of high-skilled manpower results in void in the Services skill matrix and is counter productive to the armed forces,” the letter said, adding that in view of this it had been decided to review the pension entitlements.

The pension is proposed to be reviewed in four slabs for PMR of personnel.

For 20-25 years of Service - 50% of entitled pension; for 26-30 years of service - 60% of entitled pension, for 31-35 years of service - 75% of entitled pension and full pension for 35 years and above service. “There will be no change of pension entitlements of battle casualties,” the letter said.

Of late, there has been concern over the increasing pension bill after the grant of One Rank One Pension (OROP). In view of this, Gen Rawat, had ordered studies to increase the retirement age of officers and specialist cadres. The proposed measures drew sharp responses from the veteran community on social media.