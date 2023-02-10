ADVERTISEMENT

Proposals for transfer of 10 HC judges under various stages of processing, Law Minister tells Lok Sabha

February 10, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - New Delhi

In his written reply, Kiren Rijiju stated that “no timeline” has been prescribed in the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for transfer of judges from one HC to another

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Parliament. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over Centre’s delay in clearing recommendations for transfer of High Court (HC) judges, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that proposals for transfer of 10 HC judges are under various stages of processing.

In his written reply, the Law Minister stated that “no timeline” has been prescribed in the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for transfer of judges from one HC to another.

“As on February 06, 2023, proposals for transfer of 10 High Court judges from one High Court to other High Courts are under various stages of processing,” Mr. Rijiju said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said judges of HCs are transferred according to the procedure laid down in the MoP prepared in 1998. And as per the existing MoP, the proposal for transfer of a HC judge is initiated by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in consultation with four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, he added.

The MoP further provides that the CJI is expected to take into account the views of the Chief Justice of the HC from which the judge is to be transferred as well as the Chief Justice of the HC where the said judge is being transferred to. “All transfers are to be made in public interest - for promoting better administration of justice throughout the country. No timeline has been prescribed in the MoP for transfer of judges from one High Court to another,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US