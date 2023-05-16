ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal to rename Forest Conservation Act reflects govt's mindset of imposing 'one language': Jairam Ramesh

May 16, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Ramesh hoped many States and Chief Ministers will oppose this move at the very least, because it will open the doors to full-scale imposition

PTI

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday (May 16) said one of the proposed amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, is to rename it " Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam", alleging it reflects the Modi government's mindset of "imposing one language".

In a tweet, the Congress general secretary said there are many things wrong with the amendments to the Act, now being studied by a Select Committee of Parliament.

"One key change that has escaped attention is to rename the Act itself as Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam. This is unprecedented and reflects the mindset of the Modi govt that is hellbent on imposing through its brute majority one language," the former Environment Minister said.

He hoped many States and Chief Ministers will oppose this move at the very least, because it will open the doors to full-scale imposition.

"This will be the destruction of our wonderful diversity that has kept us united," he said.

