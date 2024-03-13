Proposal to add three lakh NCC cadet vacancies approved

March 13, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A proposal for expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) with the addition of three lakh cadet vacancies has been approved by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This expansion is expected to cater to the increasing demand for the NCC from educational institutions throughout the country, the Defence Ministry said.

“From just 20,000 cadets in 1948, the NCC will now have a sanctioned strength of 20 lakh cadets on its roles, making it the largest uniformed youth organisation of the world,” a Ministry statement said. “With NCC being offered as an elective subject as per the National Education Policy-2020, the expansion will be a step towards meeting the aspirations of the youth towards playing a pivotal role as future leaders of the nation.”

The far-reaching impact of this expansion will lead to the proportionate distribution of vacancies across all States and Union Territories, and would reduce the waiting list of institutions aspiring for the NCC, the Ministry said. The expansion plan encompasses the establishment of four new group headquarters and the addition of two new NCC units.

An important facet of the expansion plan involves the proposal for employment of ex-servicemen as NCC instructors, thus leveraging their skills and vast experience, the statement added.