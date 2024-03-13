GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Proposal to add three lakh NCC cadet vacancies approved

The expansion is expected to cater to the increasing demand for the NCC from educational institutions throughout the country, the Defence Ministry said

March 13, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A proposal for expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) with the addition of three lakh cadet vacancies has been approved by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This expansion is expected to cater to the increasing demand for the NCC from educational institutions throughout the country, the Defence Ministry said.

“From just 20,000 cadets in 1948, the NCC will now have a sanctioned strength of 20 lakh cadets on its roles, making it the largest uniformed youth organisation of the world,” a Ministry statement said. “With NCC being offered as an elective subject as per the National Education Policy-2020, the expansion will be a step towards meeting the aspirations of the youth towards playing a pivotal role as future leaders of the nation.”

The far-reaching impact of this expansion will lead to the proportionate distribution of vacancies across all States and Union Territories, and would reduce the waiting list of institutions aspiring for the NCC, the Ministry said. The expansion plan encompasses the establishment of four new group headquarters and the addition of two new NCC units.

An important facet of the expansion plan involves the proposal for employment of ex-servicemen as NCC instructors, thus leveraging their skills and vast experience, the statement added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.