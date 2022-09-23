Prophet row: SC transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

The apex court earlier, in a separate petition filed by Ms. Sharma, had similarly protected her from arrest.

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 23, 2022 11:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of Navika Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on September 23, 2022 transferred to Delhi the cases registered against TV anchor Navika Kumar across several states in connection with the Prophet remarks row.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah handed over multiple FIRs registered against Ms. Kumar in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police.

The court protected the journalist from any coercive action which may arise from cases, present or future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Police would also probe any future complaints against Ms. Kumar. She was given liberty to approach the Delhi High Court for any further relief, including the quashing of the cases against her.

The case concerns the telecast of allegedly derogatory remarks made against the Prophet by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a show anchored by Ms. Kumar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for Ms. Kumar, had earlier argued that the exchange which led to the debacle had happened inadvertently and suddenly while a debate was on about the Gyanvapi mosque.

Ms. Sharma's remarks on the Prophet during the TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The apex court earlier, in a separate petition filed by Ms. Sharma, had similarly protected her from arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
judiciary (system of justice)
justice and rights

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app