Prophet row | SC reserves order on news anchor Navika Kumar's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a plea filed by journalist Navika Kumar seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against her over controversial remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate moderated by her.

A Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and Krishna Murari, which had earlier granted interim protection to Ms. Kumar on the FIRs, heard the submissions from all the parties and said it will pass orders.

"Arguments concluded. Judgement reserved," the Bench said.

At the outset, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Ms. Kumar, submitted that all the FIRs in the Nupur Sharma case have been transferred to Delhi and sought that the complaints be clubbed and transferred her case as well.

The top court, however, said the order in Ms. Sharma's case was passed in peculiar facts and circumstances as there was threat perception and not on merit.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre and submitted that the probe should go to the same State as in the case of Ms. Sharma.

The apex court on August 8 had granted interim protection from arrest to Ms. Kumar and issued notices to the Centre, West Bengal government, and others on Ms. Kumar's plea seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her.

Ms. Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

The top court had in July granted interim protection from arrest to Ms. Sharma in connection with the FIRs/complaints filed against her in several States over her remarks on the Prophet made during a TV debate show.

It had also protected her from any coercive action in the FIRs/complaints which may be registered or entertained in the future about the May 26 telecast.