Prophet row: Deceased were not part of protest march in Ranchi, claim families

Two persons identified as Mohammad Mudassir Alam and Mohammad Sahil died while over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked the city on June 10

Security personnel interact with people from the Muslim community protesting over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Ranchi, on June 10. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two persons identified as Mohammad Mudassir Alam and Mohammad Sahil died while over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked the city on June 10

Family members of the two persons who succumbed to gunshot wounds during protests on June 10 in Ranchi against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, have claimed they were not a part of the procession that was taken out to condemn the comments.

Two persons identified as Mohammad Mudassir Alam who was also known as Kaifi, and Mohammad Sahil died while over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked the state capital on June 10 over the remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

Mohammad Parvez Alam, the father of Mudassir, said he had no idea how his “minor” son received bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession.

“Why did they kill my only son? How can I live without him? He just took his matriculation examination this year and his result was to be declared this week,” Mudassir’s inconsolable mother Nikhat Parveen, a resident of Ranchi’s Hindpidi area near Daily Market, told PTI.

Claiming that Mudassir was barely 16 years old, his uncle Md Sahid Ayubi demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family.

Ayubi said, “Mudassir was helping his father in his fruit business. Now he is dead. Who will look after my brother and his wife in their old age?”

State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) PRO D.K. Sinha said as per hospital records, Mudassir was 22 and Sahil 24. They died during treatment at the medical facility.

Shakib Ansari, the brother of Sahil, claimed he did not participate in the protest march.

“My brother Md Sahil had gone to Ranchi Main Road for some work after the Friday Namaz. He was not part of the procession, but he received bullet injuries and died,” Ansari told reporters.

Eight of the critically injured people are now undergoing treatment at RIMS.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC continue to be clamped in six of the 12 police station areas, including Daily Market and Hindpidi of Ranchi district.

Around 3,500 security personnel have also been deployed in these areas to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.