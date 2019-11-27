National

Proof of pudding is in eating, says Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Ex-PM’s dig at Modi hailing Constitution

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday took a dig at his successor Narendra Modi for his remarks hailing the Constitution, saying “the proof of the pudding is in the eating” and the way the Centre had behaved in Maharashtra it was not certain that constitutional norms were safe.

Dr. Singh also said that the Supreme Court order directing a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday “has to be respected.”

He made the remarks to reporters at a joint opposition protest in front of the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex against the BJP’s alleged high-handedness in Maharashtra.

Asked about Prime Minister Modi hailing the Constitution, Dr. Singh said, “Well I think the proof of the pudding is in the eating. The way the Central government has behaved in Maharashtra, it is not certain that constitutional norms are safe in the hands of present establishment.”

‘Sacred text’

In his address to a joint sitting of Parliament to mark the Constitution Day, Mr. Modi said the Indian Constitution is a sacred text “for us.”

“It is a book that encompasses our life, our society, our traditions and beliefs and also solutions to new challenges,” the Prime Minister said.

