Promote khadi, Prime Minister tells students

September 27, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged students to promote khadi as a fashion statement in colleges and universities, which could emerge as hubs for the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement.

Addressing about 3,000 students from various colleges and universities here on Tuesday as part of the G-20 University Connect Finale, he said students could conduct khadi fashion shows and the work of traditional craftspeople must be promoted at college cultural fests.

The Centre had undertaken the G-20 University Connect to build an understanding of India’s G-20 presidency among India’s youth and enhance their participation in related events. As many as 101 universities across India participated in the events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister appealed to students to take part in an extensive cleanliness campaign to be held across the country on October 1, the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. He also requested them to promote digital transactions. He asked them to teach at least seven people about the UPI within a week. Pitching for “Vocal for Local”, he asked students to purchase ‘Made in India’ gifts during festivals.

Mr. Modi told students to draw up a list of things of everyday use and check how many of them are foreign-made. “Many foreign-made objects have encroached on our lives and getting rid of them is important for saving the country,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.