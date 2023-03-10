Promote cow shelters to address problem of stray cattle: Niti Aayog report

March 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Gaushalas (cow shelters) can become major supplier of inputs for promoting natural farming in the country through concerted efforts of the government, private players and entrepreneurs, said a report prepared by the Niti Ayog.

Titled as the “Production and Promotion of Organic and Bio fertilisers with Special focus on Improving Economic Viability of Gaushalas,” the report recommended the Centre to help gaushalas through capital assistance so that they can market cow dung and cow urine-based formulations for application in agriculture. The report, authored by a Taskforce headed by Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, was released here on Friday.

Releasing the report, Professor Chand said integration of crop and livestock is essential for sustainability of agriculture. “The agriculture in India was based on this integrated approach. But after the green revolution, we could not maintain this balance,” he said and added that the use of chemical fertilisers brought imbalance in the soil nutrients. “Of late, realisation has been growing to reduce or replace agro chemicals, serving as plant nutrients and plant protection, for economic, health, environment and sustainability reasons.

Accordingly, there is a trend towards natural farming and organic farming where inorganic fertiliser and agro chemicals are replaced by livestock manure, plant based products, bio inputs, and products made from cow urine and cow dung. The Taskforce felt that Gaushalas can be of great help in promoting natural farming and organic farming. Thus, complementarity can be built to promote Gaushalas and natural farming,” he said.

The report also suggests that the cow shelters can address the problem of stray cattle that damage agriculture in many parts of the country. It said the number of stray and abandoned cattle has risen to a level which is beyond the space and resources available with existing Gaushalas for their upkeep and sustenance and suggested channelising potential of stray, abandoned and uneconomic cattle wealth for promoting natural and sustainable farming.

The population of stray cattle, according to the report, is estimated at 53 lakhs. Citing a 2016 report of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the report said stray animals caused 1604 road accidents in the country with the highest being in Gujarat (220), followed by Jharkhand (214) and Haryana (211).

The report said cow dung based organic fertilisers would have a huge impact in fulfilling the constitutional mandate under Article 48 that the State shall take steps for preserving and improving the breeds, and prohibiting the slaughter of cows and calves and other milch and draught cattle.