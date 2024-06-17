Prominent advisors want names dropped from textbooks

Political scientists Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar wrote to the NCERT on June 17, objecting to the new textbooks carrying their names even after they had disassociated themselves from the revisions and saying they would be forced to take legal recourse if these books with their names were not withdrawn immediately.

In their letter, Mr. Palshikar and Mr. Yadav said they do not want the NCERT to "hide" behind their names to pass on to students textbooks of political science that are "politically biased, academically indefensible, and pedagogically dysfunctional."

Mr. Palshikar and Mr. Yadav, who were chief advisors for political science textbooks, said last year that the rationalisation exercise has "mutilated" the books beyond recognition and rendered them "academically dysfunctional" and demanded that their names be dropped from the books.

They had stated that the textbooks, which were a source of pride for them earlier, have now become a source of embarrassment.

Distorted text

The revised version of the textbooks, which recently hit the market, still identifies them as chief advisors.

"Besides the earlier practice of selective deletions, the NCERT has resorted to significant additions and rewriting that are out of sync with the spirit of the original textbooks… The NCERT has no moral or legal right to distort these textbooks without consulting any of us and yet publish them under our names despite our explicit refusal," the letter said.

"There can be arguments and debates about someone’s claims to authorship of any given work. But it is bizarre that authors and editors are forced to associate their names with a work they no longer identify as their own," it added.

The NCERT’s revised Class 12 political science textbook does not mention the Babri Masjid but refers to it as a “three-domed structure.”

The latest deletions in the textbooks include the BJP's rath yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya; the role of kar sevaks; communal violence following the demolition of the Babri Masjid; President's rule in BJP-ruled states; and the BJP's expression of "regret over the happenings at Ayodhya."

"The new editions of these books that have been published with our names should be withdrawn from the market forthwith... If the NCERT fails to take immediate corrective action, we may be forced to take legal recourse," the letter said.

Rejecting accusations of saffronisation of the curriculum, the NCERT’s director has said that references to the Gujarat riots and Babri Masjid demolition were modified in school textbooks because teaching about riots “can create violent and depressed citizens.” National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) director Dinesh Prasad Saklani told PTI on Saturday that the tweaks in textbooks are part of the annual revision and should not be a subject of hue and cry. When Yadav and Palshikar first disassociated from the textbook, the NCERT had emphasised its right to make changes based on copyright ownership and stated that the “withdrawal of association by any one member is out of the question,” given that the textbooks are the product of a collective effort.”