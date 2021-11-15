National

Project SIREN Award for The Hindu

The Hindu has been awarded the Project SIREN Award for Newspapers 2021 for “its consistent high performance on Project SIREN’s scorecards measuring responsible reporting on suicide between June 2020 and June 2021.”

Project SIREN is an initiative of the India Mental Health Observatory (IMHO) under the Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy (CMHLP), which systematically tracks and scores media reports on suicide from major English newspapers and online news publications to promote responsible reporting on suicide among the media.

“While we applaud the consistent performance by The Hindu, we encourage The Hindu to further prioritise sensitive and responsible reporting on suicide,” said Soumitra Pathare, director, Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy, Indian Law Society.


