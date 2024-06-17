Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha’s Balasore after communal clash

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in a small locality in district headquarter town of Balasore of Odisha following a communal clash between two communities on June 17.

In the morning, some people raised alarm over water of drain near Mausoleum turning red and they alleged that mass slaughter of cows was carried out during the Id-ul-Adha celebrations. As the news spread to other parts of the town, people blocked the Chandipur-Balasore main road.

It led to massive tension between Hindu and Muslim communities, who pelted stones at each other. While some people sustained injuries, vehicles were damaged and security personnel were also attacked. The administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the area from Pir Bazar to Patrapada keeping the rising tension in mind.

“The situation is under control. Action will be taken against culprits who are responsible for vitiating harmony between two communities,” Balasore collector Asish Thakare said. In view of the communal tension, the administration has declared closure of school for a day on June 18.

Mr. Thakare said the administration was keeping a close watch on the situation while police personnel were deployed in large number in areas where tension was reported.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has said that under no circumstances breach of peace and harmony will be allowed.

Mr. Majhi said that Odisha is a peace-loving State, and has appealed to all to maintain peace and harmony.

