GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prohibitory orders imposed in Gwalior ahead of India-Bangladesh T20 match on October 6

The orders will be in force till October 7 and come in the wake of a ‘Gwalior bandh’ call given by the Hindu Mahasabha on the match day (Oct 6)

Published - October 04, 2024 10:31 am IST - Gwalior

PTI
India’s Virat Kohli (R) greets Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan at the end of the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024.

India’s Virat Kohli (R) greets Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan at the end of the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Days before a T20I cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior, the district magistrate has clamped prohibitory orders, banning protests and circulation of inflammatory material, especially on social media, to maintain peace and ensure an incident-free match, officials have said.

The orders will be in force till October 7 and come in the wake of a ‘Gwalior bandh’ call given by the Hindu Mahasabha on the match day (Oct 6) and protests by other organisations.

The right-wing outfit on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) staged a protest demanding the cancellation of Sunday's match over "atrocities" committed on Hindus in Bangladesh, which saw violent demonstrations, political upheaval and a change in government in August.

Also read: Beyond the boundary: When cricket goes beyond jingoistic nationalism

District magistrate and collector Ruchika Chauhan issued the prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced the British-era Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in July, on recommendation of the Superintendent of Police, officials said.

The SP noted that different organisations were engaged in taking out processions, organising demonstrations and effigy burning to protest against the match.

Religious sentiments were being incited and a communal atmosphere was being created with objectionable messages, pictures, videos, audio and other means on social media platforms which is detrimental to social harmony, he said.

The SP recommended imposition of prohibitory orders to maintain peace, law and order in the Madhya Pradesh district.

As per the orders, any person within the limits of district will face action if he or she via social media platforms disrupts the international match or incites religious sentiments. Banners, posters, cut-outs, flags and other things with objectionable or inflammatory language and messages stand banned.

Demonstrations and effigy burning, among other things, at private or public places will not be allowed during the period, according to the administration.

Gatherings of five or more people, carrying firearms, blunt and sharp weapons like swords and spears are also prohibited. Use of inflammable substances such as kerosene, petrol and acid has been banned within a radius of 200 meters of all buildings, it said.

The India-Bangladesh clash will take place at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, which is hosting an international cricket match after a gap of 14 years.

Around 1,600 policemen are being deployed for security and traffic management.

Published - October 04, 2024 10:31 am IST

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.