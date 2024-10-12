Prof. Saibaba could not enjoy the freedom he got after long incarceration

Friends and close associates of Prof. G. N. Saibaba expressed shock and disbelief at his untimely demise on Saturday (October 12, 2024) night stating that he could not enjoy the freedom he got after long repression by the State.

Prof. Saibaba passed away on Saturday (October 12, 2024) night after close to three-weeks of treatment in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad.

A close associate of Prof. Saibaba, Mr. K. Ravichander of the Forum Against Repression told The Hindu that the former was admitted into Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences on September 19, 2024 with gall bladder related ailment. Doctors at the hospital operated him for gall bladder ailment on September 26.

“The surgery was successful and unfortunately after five days, infection set in and this was also cleared. But his condition began to deteriorate in the last three days and he was put on ventilator support on Friday. Today around 8.36 pm he suffered heart attack and CPR was done but to no avail,” Mr. Ravichander said.

Senior journalist and Editor of Veekashanam magazine N. Venugopal said that Prof. Saibaba initially got treat in AIIMS, New Delhi. Doctors at the hospital said there was a long wait list for gall bladder surgery and it would take some time. In the meantime, NIMS doctors agreed to admit him and performed surgery on him.

Mr. Venugopal said Prof Saibaba overcame all the obstacles created by the State and thrice was acquitted by the division bench. “The long imprisonment could have taken a toll on his health. Its only three months, he came out of the jail and the pressure and burden of imprisonment led to this situation. As a person he was fantastic,” he fondly recalled.

Veekashanam Editor said Prof. Saibaba was a poet, writer and accomplished teacher. Their friendship dates back to the 90’s when Mr. Venugopal and Prof. Saibaba were neighbours in Hyderabad. While Mr. Venugopal worked as a journalist, Prof. Saibaba then joined the Government polytechnic as a teacher.

Prof. Saibaba entered student’s politics during the height of Mandal Commission agitation on the Hyderabad Central University campus. He was associated with Progressive Student Front and led the massive movement on the campus in favour of reservations. Originally hailing from Amalapuram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Professor Saibaba joined the Central University to pursue MA English and later completed his post doctoral studies in EFLU earlier CIEFL.

Mr. Ravichander, who was convenor of the Committee for release of Prof. Saibaba said he knew the deceased teacher for the last 35 years. “He was associated with so man movements and best known is his contribution during the pro-reservation. Prof Saibaba was national secretary of the All India People’s Resistance Forum and worked closely on human rights issues,” he recalled.

Human Rights Forum leader Jeevan Kumar said Prof. Saibaba came out of the prison after a long repression and did not enjoy the freedom he got. “The State and the entire system was very cruel to him,” he said adding that Prof Saibaba was part of a 35-day long hunger strike demanding release of political prisoners in Hyderabad in 1993.