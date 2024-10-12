GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prof. G.N. Saibaba passes away in Hyderabad

Prof. Saibaba, who was wheelchair-bound, was arrested on May 19, 2014 in a case pertaining to ties with Maoist organisations. He had been lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail till his release in March 2024.

Updated - October 12, 2024 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Serish Nanisetti
Prof. G. N. Saibaba at Hyderabad in October 12, 2024.

Prof. G. N. Saibaba at Hyderabad in October 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetty

Former Delhi University professor Prof. Gokarakonda Naga Saibaba passed away at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. He was 57.

He was declared dead by the doctors at 8.36 p.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

Related Stories

He was wheeled into the ICU on Friday (October 11, 2024) evening due to post-operative complications after a gall-bladder surgery a week ago, informed a family friend.

Prof. Saibaba, who was wheelchair-bound, was arrested on May 19, 2014 while he was on his way home from Delhi University, by a joint team of the Maharashtra police, Andhra Pradesh police, and the Intelligence Bureau, in a case pertaining to ties with Maoist organisations. He had been lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail since his arrest in the case till his release in March 2024.

EDITORIAL | Free of guilt: On the exoneration of former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba and five others 

In March 2017, a sessions court in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, convicted Prof. Saibaba and five other accused for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country. They were also held guilty of possessing Naxal literature that they planned to circulate among underground Naxalites and the residents of Gadchiroli to provoke the people to resort to violence.

Prof. Saibaba was released from Nagpur Central Jail on March 7, 2024. He had spent as many as 3,592 days in prison.

Published - October 12, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / India / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.