Process to grant women officers Permanent Commission in the Army kicks off

04 August 2020 18:47 IST

Army headquarters in the process of convening a special selection board

After receiving the formal Government Sanction Letter (GSL) for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in the Indian Army, the Army headquarters is in the process of convening a special selection board for screening women officers for grant of PC.

“Towards this end, detailed administrative instructions have been issued to all affected women officers giving out guidelines for submission of applications for consideration by the board,” the Army said in a statement on Tuesday.

Women officers who have joined the Indian Army through the Women Special Entry Scheme (WSES) and Short Service Commission Women (SSCW) are being considered and all of them have been instructed to submit their application forms, option certificate and other related documents to Army headquarters not later than August 31, it stated.

“Specimen formats and detailed checklists have been included in the administrative instructions to facilitate correct documentation,” the Army said, adding the selection board will be scheduled immediately after receipt and verification of applications.

On July 23, the Defence Ministry issued the GSL specifying grant of PC to women officers in all streams in which they presently serve — Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

The orders follow the Supreme Court verdict in February in which it directed the government that women officers in the Army be granted PC and command postings in all services other than combat.