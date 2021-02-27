Procedure followed in Christian Michel’s extradition: India

India on Friday said proper procedure laid down in the extradition treaty between India and the UAE was followed in the extradition of Christian James Michel, accused in the AugustaWestland case.

“The extradition was done entirely in accordance with the provisions of the Extradition Treaty signed between the two sovereign states. The arrest and subsequent custody were done as per the due process of law and cannot be considered arbitrary on any grounds,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement after the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UN WGAD)said Michel, a British national, was “arbitrarily detained” by India. UN WGAD also accused the United Arab Emirates of “unlawfully” arresting him.

The UN WGAD referred the matter to the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Torture for further action. He had been detained in conditions that could only be described as being in flagrant breach of the fundamental guarantees under national and international law, and breached the minimum standards for prisoners, said UN WGAD.

Michelle Bachelet, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, also updated the Human Rights Council about the ongoing farmers’ protest in India and said the protests show “the importance of ensuring laws and policies are based on meaningful consultations with those concerned”.

Ms. Bachelet also noted that restoration of 4G connectivity in Kashmir was not sufficient, as the communication disruption had impacted businesses, livelihood and education, among other walks of life in Kashmir.