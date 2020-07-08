Probe ordered into picture with tiger cub at Ranthambhore reserve

An inquiry was ordered on Wednesday into an incident involving a picture of a senior forest officer's son at the Ranthambhore tiger reserve that showed him sitting in a jeep near a tiger cub. The photograph has gone viral on social media.
The Ranthambhore tiger reserve, situated in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, was closed for three months on July 1 for the monsoon. Five zones covering the core tiger habitat in the reserve are inaccessible for tourists during the closure.
The photograph showed the young man sitting in the driver's seat in a government jeep and posing with an open door for the picture. The cub, said to be of Tigress Arrowhead, also known as T-84, was hiding behind bushes near the front wheels of the vehicle.
Minister of State for Forest and Environment, Sukhram Bishnoi, told The Hindu that he had ordered an inquiry into the incident. “I will take appropriate action after getting the report of the inquiry,” Mr. Bishnoi said.
