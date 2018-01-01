Probe ordered into arrest of minor girls in U.P.

Muzaffarnagar Police has ordered a probe into allegations that it arrested and sent to jail two minor girls on charges of cow slaughter.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Muzaffarnagar told The Hindu, “We have received a complaint that the two girls who were arrested by the police on charges of cow slaughter are minors. I have ordered a probe into this episode. I have asked the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Khatauli Police Station to enquire into this and do the needful.”

The police raided the house of Naseemuddin in the Khatauli area of the city on Friday night and recovered ten quintals of meat, and instruments to slaughter animals. Naseemuddin and his accomplice ran away from the spot after they came to know about the police raid. The police arrested three women and two girls who were present in the house — relatives Reshma and Afsana, Naseemuddin’s wife Sehjadi, and his two minor daughters.

Local residents protested and demanded that the women and the minor girls be released. “Both the girls and the women were not part of the cow slaughter. There was no reason that they should have been arrested. And look at the way the minor girls were presented in the court as adults, when their ages according to their Aadhar cards is 12 years and 16 years,” Shadab Ahmad, a local resident, told The Hindu.

“Even if minor girls were a part of the cow slaughter, they should have been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Police handcuffed the two minors when the law mandates that minors are not supposed to be handcuffed,” Mr. Ahmad said.

Ambika Prasad, SHO of the Khatauli Police Station, told The Hindu that the minor girls had not presented any evidence to prove that they were minors.