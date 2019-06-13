Probe ordered after rescue team finds no survivors of AN-32 crash

The Indian Air Force on Thursday ordered a probe into the cause of the crash of its AN-32 aircraft. The decision came after a team of mountaineers who reached the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh found no survivors.

The Russian-made military transport aircraft with 13 persons on board crashed 35 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam on June 3. It headed to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district but lost contact with the ground agencies over the Payum circle in the adjoining Siang district.

The 13 personnel have been identified as Wing Commander G.M. Charles, Squadron Leader H. Vinod, Flight Lieutenants R. Thapa, A. Tanwar, S. Mohanty and M.K. Garg, Warrant Officer K.K. Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sharin N.K., Leading Aircraft Men (LAC) S.K. Singh and Pankaj, and Non-Combatant (enrolled) Putali and Rajesh Kumar.

“Eight members of the rescue team reached the site in the morning. They found no survivors. The families were informed accordingly,” an IAF spokesperson said.

The wreckage of the aircraft was spotted on Tuesday 16 km north of Lipo, north east of Tato, at an approximate elevation of 12,000 ft by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter undertaking a search at the expanded zone.