Probe launched after video of mob assaulting woman goes viral

Police have launched an investigation after a video of a mob mercilessly beating a young tribal woman in south Tripura went viral. The woman was targeted for allegedly having an extramarital affair.

The incident took place at Debbari village in Amarpur subdivision on January 29. The half-nude woman could be seen crying and screaming while an irate mob of women assault her.

The woman registered a complaint on Saturday against the accused persons, an officer of the Birganj police station in Amarpur said on Sunday. “We have started an investigation and appropriate action will be taken against the culprits,” he said.

The footage shows the woman receiving heavy blows. Some women are even seen to be carrying sticks.

Police also suspect the involvement of the victim’s husband and her family members in the incident.

Meanwhile, sources said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Sunday ordered those involved to be arrested and prosecuted. Several organisations have also condemned the incident.