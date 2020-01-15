Probe J&K police officer Davinder Singh’s links, Congress tells govt.

Alleging a ‘larger conspiracy’ behind the arrested Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police officer Davinder Singh, the Congress on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to carry out a thorough probe into his links and pointed out that the officer was posted in Pulwama during the deadly terror attack last February.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tweeted to ask ‘who were the real culprits behind last year’s Pulwama attack’ and claimed that the troll regiment of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would have reacted differently if Davindar Singh’s name had been ‘Davinder Khan.’

Addressing a press conference, Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala said the episode raises several questions.

“Are there any people who are in the echelons of power who are involved with him (Singh). Is there a larger conspiracy? Is he only a pawn or a carrier in the larger conspiracy that is unleashed?”he asked

The Congress leader said it is laughable to believe that the tainted officer would ferry terrorists to Delhi ahead of Republic Day for a mere ₹12 lakh bribe.

“There is a larger conspiracy. At whose instance was Davinder Singh acting and bringing terrorists to Delhi as it is being reported in newspapers,” Mr. Surjewala said.

On Saturday, police arrested Mr. Singh – a serving deputy superintendent of police – at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district along with alleged Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf apart from an unidentified lawyer who allegedly worked as an overground worker for terror groups.

“For how long has he been acting as a conduit for J&K terrorists and other terror factories. What was Davinder Singh’s connection to the 2001 Parliament attack? What is Davinder Singh’s connection to the Pulwama attack, where he was posted as DSP, and 42 of our jawans lost their lives,” the Congress leader asked.

Mr. Surjewala said the availability of RDX explosives and the security breach by the suicide bomber raises serious questions.

“What is this conspiracy is what the nation wants to know,” said Mr. Surjewala.

The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in a series of tweets, also raised the Pulwama incident.

“Now, question will certainly arise as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

“Had Davindar Singh by default been Davindar Khan, the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of colour, creed and religion,” he added.