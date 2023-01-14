Probe into alleged corruption in FCI a wake-up call, says Food Minister Piyush Goyal

January 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the transformation of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will be done on a fast-track mode and that the CBI investigation against alleged cases of corruption in FCI was a ‘wake-up call’. He said those involved in corrupt practices won’t be spared.

Speaking at the inaugural address at the 59th Foundation Day of FCI in Delhi, Mr. Goyal said FCI would follow the principle of zero tolerance for corruption.

Further, Mr. Goyal directed the Secretary to institute a mechanism wherein whistleblowers can be rewarded. He called out to all officers and staff of FCI to report any incident of corruption.

Mr. Goyal said there is a need to transform, reform and reinvent FCI and its entire ecosystem, including the ration shop dealers. He described the recent development of corruption in FCI as “unfortunate”.

On January 11, the CBI launched ‘Operation Kanak’ on alleged corruption in FCI, conducting searches at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi after arresting a DGM-rank officer from Chandigarh.

The CBI booked a total of 74 accused in the FIR after a six-month long undercover operation to identify suspects in the syndicate of officials, rice mill owners and middlemen, among others who were allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.

Mr. Goyal also said the transformation of FCI should be done on a fast track mode so that the organisation can continue to help the people, the poor and farmers of the country.

The Minister also directed the Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution to monitor the transformation of FCI and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) every week and to update him on the status on a fortnightly basis.

He said strict action has to be taken against the officers who do not cooperate with or delay the transformation process.

As per the statement, Mr. Goyal praised the way FCI carried out the world’s largest food supply chain system, especially during the pandemic to ensure seamless supply of foodgrains under ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ (PMGKAY). He said despite the pandemic, no one slept hungry in the country.

Mr. Goyal said India has set a global example in the areas of food security, strengthening economic scenario, controlling inflation and others.

(With inputs from PTI)