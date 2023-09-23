Probe indecent conduct of Danish Ali too: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to Lok Sabha Speaker

September 23, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - New Delhi

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on September 23 the Lok Sabha Speaker should also probe the "indecent" conduct and remarks of Danish Ali, who was recently at the receiving end of ruling party member Ramesh Bidhuri's communal remarks in the House.

Mr. Dubey was, however, categorical in condemning Mr. Bidhuri's comments, saying no decent society can justify them and they cannot be condemned enough.

"But the Lok Sabha Speaker should also probe the indecent remarks and conduct of Danish Ali. Under Lok Sabha rules, obstructing another MP during the time allotted to him, speaking while sitting and giving a running commentary also call for punishment," he posted on X (formerly, Twitter).

Mr. Dubey said that he has been a Lok Sabha MP for nearly 15 years and stays in the House throughout, spending more time than others. "I never thought that I would witness such a day," he added.

Mr. Bidhuri's abusive outburst in the House on Thursday embarrassed the BJP and sparked outrage, with Speaker Om Birla issuing him a warning and his own party seeking a show cause. Mr. Bidhuri's remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records Opposition parties have rallied around Mr. Ali, who has sought action against Mr. Bidhuri, and targeted the ruling party over the issue.

