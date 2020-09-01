Probe Facebook’s ‘assault on democracy’: Rahul

New Delhi

01 September 2020 23:03 IST

Congress asks if IT Minister is scared

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that international media has exposed Facebook and WhatsApp’s ‘brazen assault’ on India’s democracy and social harmony and demanded an investigation into the allegations against social media giant.

Tagging an a recent article by the Wall Street Journal that questioned Facebook (FB) India employees’ neutrality, Mr Gandhi tweeted: “No one, let alone a foreign company, can be allowed to interfere in our nation’s affairs. They must be investigated immediately and when found guilty, punished.”

In a related development, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned why India’s IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to write to FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg on alleged bias in FB’s India team.

“Dear Ravi Shankar ji, If Modi Govt has an iota of credibility, why doesn’t it agree to a JPC probe into the shameless collusion between #Facebook India & BJP? Why are u running scared? Why are u giving cover fire to guilty? Why protect the colluders? Where is the 56’ chest?” asked Mr. Surjewala tweeted.