Probe Facebook’s ‘assault on democracy’: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that international media has exposed Facebook and WhatsApp’s ‘brazen assault’ on India’s democracy and social harmony and demanded an investigation into the allegations against social media giant.
Tagging an a recent article by the Wall Street Journal that questioned Facebook (FB) India employees’ neutrality, Mr Gandhi tweeted: “No one, let alone a foreign company, can be allowed to interfere in our nation’s affairs. They must be investigated immediately and when found guilty, punished.”
In a related development, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned why India’s IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had to write to FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg on alleged bias in FB’s India team.
“Dear Ravi Shankar ji, If Modi Govt has an iota of credibility, why doesn’t it agree to a JPC probe into the shameless collusion between #Facebook India & BJP? Why are u running scared? Why are u giving cover fire to guilty? Why protect the colluders? Where is the 56’ chest?” asked Mr. Surjewala tweeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath